LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received an upgrade in the form of computers for its vehicles.
With a grant from Wildhorse Foundation, the sheriff’s office and La Grande Fire Department purchased 18 computers for police cars, fire vehicles and ambulances. The sheriff’s office will use the computers to create reports in the field, improve dispatching officers and provide more information for responding to calls and case investigations.
“Having the computers in the vehicles allows the deputies to work more efficiently,” sheriff’s office manager Catherine Falck said. “This upgrade will be a huge improvement in dispatching, report writing and result in quicker response to calls for service.”
Before the upgrade, the sheriff’s office vehicles were using computers running on Windows 7. But with Microsoft no longer supporting Windows 7 at the start of the year, the law enforcement agency needed to upgrade computers.
“This meant we had to update to Windows 10 to be Criminal Justice Information Services compliant,” Falck said.
The software upgrade is happening for all first responders, including La Grande police, fire and rural fire departments.
Money for the new technology came from a $12,924 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation that went toward purchasing refurbished computers.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office donated the computer mounting equipment, and Union County’s internet technology department handled the installation.
