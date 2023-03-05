Island City Market & Deli, shown here on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, was robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 20 around 7:30 p.m. Union County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the robbery on March 1.
ISLAND CITY — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Enterprise man on Wednesday, March 1, in connection with the armed robbery that occurred at Island City Market in August 2022.
Trevor Hines, 44, was taken into custody in cooperation with the Enterprise Police Department on charges of first-degree robbery, menacing and second-degree theft, according to a press release from Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.
Deputy Dustin Heath responded to Island City Market shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, after dispatch received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the convenience store, according to the probable cause declaration. A white male, who law enforcement have identified as Hines, came into the store. He pointed a firearm at the cashier and demanded the cash, according to the cashier and owners. The cashier reported that she was too scared to give him the cash, so he reached over the counter and took approximately $500 in cash from the register.
Hines fled from the convenience store. Local law enforcement agencies were unable to locate him at the time, according to the sheriff’s press release.
Over the course of his investigation Heath gathered information that allegedly links Hines to the robbery.
One source said he had given Hines a BB gun on Aug. 19, that looked similar to the one seen in the videos of the robbery, according to the probable cause declaration. Another source told Heath that Hines called him after the robbery wanting to meet at a business in Union. When the source told Hines they could meet at his house instead, Hines supposedly told him that something had just happened in town and he could not go back.
Heath applied for a search warrant of Hines' cellphone data, which shows his phone was in the area at the time of the robbery, according to the probable cause declaration.
On Feb. 14, a source told Heath he would testify that Hines had told him he robbed the market. Then on Feb. 27, Heath met with a source who told Heath that when speaking about a new tattoo gun with Hines he allegedly asked if the source could tattoo his hands, so that he could not be identified as the suspect in the pictures of the Island City Market robbery.
Heath notified the Enterprise Police Department that there was a warrant out for Hines arrest on March 1, according to the probable cause declaration. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead alerted Heath that he had Hines detained. Heath made the drive to Enterprise where he arrested Hines before transporting him to Union County Jail.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers has set bail at $50,000. Hines is represented by court-appointed counsel — Baker City attorney Kyra Rohner. He is due in court for a preliminary probable cause hearing on March 9.
