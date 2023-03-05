IC Market & Deli entrance (copy)
Island City Market & Deli, shown here on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, was robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 20 around 7:30 p.m. Union County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the robbery on March 1. 

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

ISLAND CITY — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Enterprise man on Wednesday, March 1, in connection with the armed robbery that occurred at Island City Market in August 2022.

Trevor Hines, 44, was taken into custody in cooperation with the Enterprise Police Department on charges of first-degree robbery, menacing and second-degree theft, according to a press release from Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

