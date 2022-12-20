PENDLETON — The search and rescue teams from Union and Umatilla counties conducted a joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park on Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to a press release, personnel practiced securing a patient into two different litter types in preparation for hauling up a steep snowy slope with a specially designed rope system. “Not only does the patient need to be secure into the litter, but also needs to be kept warm and protected from the hazards encountered during the hauling operation,” the release said.

