Members of the search and rescue teams from Union and Umatilla counties conduct a joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. According to a press release, personnel practiced securing a patient into two different litter types in preparation for hauling up a steep snowy slope with a specially designed rope system.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Contributed Photo
Members of the search and rescue teams from Union and Umatilla counties conduct a joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. According to a press release, personnel practiced securing a patient into two different litter types in preparation for hauling up a steep snowy slope with a specially designed rope system.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Contributed Photo
Members of the search and rescue teams from Union and Umatilla counties conduct a joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. According to a press release, personnel practiced securing a patient into two different litter types in preparation for hauling up a steep snowy slope with a specially designed rope system.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Contributed Photo
Members of the search and rescue teams from Union and Umatilla counties conduct a joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. According to a press release, personnel practiced securing a patient into two different litter types in preparation for hauling up a steep snowy slope with a specially designed rope system.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — The search and rescue teams from Union and Umatilla counties conducted a joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park on Saturday, Dec. 17.
According to a press release, personnel practiced securing a patient into two different litter types in preparation for hauling up a steep snowy slope with a specially designed rope system. “Not only does the patient need to be secure into the litter, but also needs to be kept warm and protected from the hazards encountered during the hauling operation,” the release said.
Once successfully hauled to the top, the “patient” was then transferred to one of two rescue sleds designed to be pulled behind a snowmobile or tracked utility terrain vehicle. One of the sleds was purchased at the end of last winter by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Foundation with funds donated almost entirely be members of the Tollgate Trailfinders Snowmobile Club.
The training was the first time the sled was used. Searchers practiced loading and towing the sled with the patient secured inside.
Morning Creek Sno-Park is approximately 21 miles northwest of Elgin on Highway 204.
Personnel from the two units often work together during search and rescue incidents, especially those occurring near their mutual boundary such as the Tollgate area.
“Winter presents increased challenges to search and rescue operations,” the release said. “Personnel must be able to access remote locations in heavy snow and be able to extract injured persons in steep terrain while ensuring their own safety and effectiveness.”
With the holidays approaching at the same time arctic weather is predicted to cause temperatures to drop below zero, members of both units are reminding winter recreationists to be properly equipped and to be safe in their winter activities. This not only includes the winter activities themselves, but also while traveling to and from areas on roads and highways.
“Never assume your trip will go as planned,” Umatilla County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dwight Johnson. “Always be prepared to be stranded. Have extra clothing, blankets and don’t forget a charging cable for your cellphone.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.