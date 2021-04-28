UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported it recovered the body of a man missing since Monday, April 26.
The sheriff’s office, its search and rescue unit and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office dive team on Tuesday removed a vehicle submerged in the Grande Ronde River near Market Lane northeast of Island City.
The driver of the vehicle was Cecle R. Defries, 23, who was dead in the vehicle. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Defries was reported missing Monday.
