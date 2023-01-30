Fox Hill Landfill

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued Union County Solid Waste Service District a $9,000 penalty for failing to maintain systems at the closed Fox Hill Landfill near La Grande.  

UNION COUNTY — Thirteen organizations, including Union County Solid Waste Service District, were issued penalties in December by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for environmental violations.

Union County Solid Waste Service District was fined $9,000 for failing to properly maintain systems at the closed Fox Hill Landfill in August 2021, according to a press release from DEQ. The landfill closed in 2006. 

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

