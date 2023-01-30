UNION COUNTY — Thirteen organizations, including Union County Solid Waste Service District, were issued penalties in December by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for environmental violations.
Union County Solid Waste Service District was fined $9,000 for failing to properly maintain systems at the closed Fox Hill Landfill in August 2021, according to a press release from DEQ. The landfill closed in 2006.
During DEQ’s inspection of the landfill, staff noted issues with the leachate and gas collection systems and groundwater monitoring wells.
“Numerous areas at this landfill had been neglected and were not operating as required, resulting in leachate releases. In addition, lack of site drainage maintenance was creating risks to the integrity of the groundwater monitoring wells,” Office of Compliance and Enforcement Manager Kieran O’Donnell wrote.
According to O’Donnell’s notice to Union County Solid Waste Service District, leachate was draining onto the ground in two locations due to a separation in the collection pipes and a hole in the pipes. Leachate is formed when rain water filters through landfill waste and draws out chemicals or components from the waste, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The inspector indicated the leachate collection tank was either full and overflowing or leaking into containment. Additionally, it was noted the hose leading into the tank was under pressure, which indicated build up in the landfill.
The gas monitoring system that DEQ refers to in its report is one with a 1-inch diameter PVC pipe installed in the ground for the purpose of taking gas samples. The pipe was in poor condition because of extensive exposure to sunlight and needed to be replaced, according to Union County Planning Department Director Scott Hartell, a member of the Union County Solid Waste District staff.
The inspector also noted the top of a gas monitoring pipe was broken and covered with a tin can, according to the notice.
The issue involving the groundwater monitoring wells concerned two well casings, each of which is 6 inches in diameter and sits in the middle of its own concrete pad. The casings serve as caps for the wells.
“Water runoff beneath the concrete had eroded the concrete pads," Hartell said.
Hartell said the concrete pads and the PVC pipe were replaced to address both issues. The replacement work was done less than 25 days after the Union County Solid Waste District was notified of the problems by the DEQ. The quick response was reflected in a lower fine amount, according to the notice from DEQ.
Union County Solid Waste District was also cited, but not fined for failing to maintain vegetative cover at the landfill.
Hartell feels good about the position the Union County Solid Waste District is now in.
“We are back in good standing with our DEQ permit," he said.
