LA GRANDE — After a slight reprieve, temperatures in La Grande are expected to heat up once more in time for Labor Day weekend — but not for long.

Last weekend’s highs were markedly lower than last week's forecast, dropping around 10 degrees. The weekend also brought cooler temperatures in the mornings, reaching the low 40s around dawn. Still, this week’s forecast predicts that temperatures will once again spike to the high 90s.

