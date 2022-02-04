LA GRANDE — The planning process for a proposed trail for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding that would follow railroad tracks for up to 15 miles from Elgin to the Lookingglass Creek area received a boost from the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The board of commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to have members of Union County’s staff assist with the planning process. The planning work will be funded by a state Transportation Management Grant of about $130,000 the city of Elgin has been awarded.
Elgin and the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, which will be managing the planning work the grant will fund, sought the county’s help with at least a small portion of the project.
Gregg Kleiner, project coordinator for the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, said Elgin and the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium will hire an engineering firm to do much of the planning work for the trail, so “it will not be a heavy lift for the county.”
Kleiner said that a concept plan for the trail project has been in place for years. The planning work the grant will fund will identify any issues involving the trail, including any environmental impacts that might have to be addressed if a trail is built. For example, if it is found the trail would pass through wetlands, steps would have to be taken to avoid damaging them.
He emphasized that money from the Transportation Management Grant will be spent exclusively on planning.
“Absolutely none of the grant money will be spent on construction,” Kleiner said.
The board of commissioners also agreed to document the hours of service provided, because the hours of service can be counted as part of a 12% match Elgin must provide for the grant.
“We are really excited to have the county support the planning project,” Kleiner said.
The planning grant is funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation and the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. It is one of two the city of Elgin has received for the trail project. The other grant, $142,000 from the Oregon State Parks’ Recreational Trails Program, will fund construction of the trailhead, which also will serve as a pocket park for the city. The trailhead-pocket park will be on a parcel of city-owned land directly across from the train depot in downtown Elgin, Kleiner said.
In addition to trail information, the trailhead-pocket park would include an electric vehicle charging station, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking place and interpretive signage about the area’s earliest inhabitants and more recent history.
The grant also will fund construction of the inaugural 0.6 mile of the trail that will be an ADA-compliant path running out of town along the railroad tracks. This first portion would be part of a proposed 63-mile trail between Elgin and Joseph that would follow tracks owned by the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority.
“It will provide a wonderful way to access the natural world and enjoy nature,” Kleiner said.
