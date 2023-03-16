LA GRANDE — Union County’s public safety building is set to receive an extensive examination.

The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 15, voted to approve the expenditure of $51,850 to pay for a needs assessment of the county’s public safety building that houses the sheriff’s offices, the La Grande Police Department, the county jail and other facilities.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer.

