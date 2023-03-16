LA GRANDE — Union County’s public safety building is set to receive an extensive examination.
The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 15, voted to approve the expenditure of $51,850 to pay for a needs assessment of the county’s public safety building that houses the sheriff’s offices, the La Grande Police Department, the county jail and other facilities.
The needs assessment will be conducted at the request of Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, who wants to see if the public safety building can be modified to meet expanding public safety needs. Bowen wants to know if the building’s jail can be expanded or offices can be added.
The study will be conducted by Mackenzie, a design firm that specializes in architecture, interiors, engineering and planning. The company has offices in Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, Washington.
The needs assessment will be paid for with the help of $33,000 in pandemic relief funding the county previously received from the federal government. It will be conducted in two parts, one will assess the needs of the current public safety building and the second will examine the feasibility of possibly constructing a new public safety building.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said she is impressed with the needs assessment Bowen has arranged.
“He has been very frugal in coming up with a good plan to help us assess our needs," she said.
Other funding decisions
Also on March 15 the county commissioners approved the purchase of a Ford F250 pickup for the county’s Emergency Services Department. The vehicle will be purchased for $54,180 from Legacy Ford, which submitted the low bid for a new emergency services vehicle to the county. Legacy Ford was one of three dealerships that submitted bids.
Legacy Ford will make upgrades to the Ford F250 to help it meet the needs of the Emergency Services Department. Money from pandemic relief funds also will be used to purchase the vehicle.
The board of commissioners also voted to provide the city of North Powder with up to $2,000 in matching funding for its cleanup slated for Saturday, April 22. The county agreed to provide North Powder with a dollar for every dollar North Powder spends on its cleanup day up to a total of $2,000.
