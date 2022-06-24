LA GRANDE — The big one is coming to Union County next week — in practice form anyway.
The county will be joining several other Northeastern Oregon counties in a Regional Cascadia Earthquake exercise on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28. The exercise will test communications, lines of succession, priority assessments, such as debris removal, roadway damages, response times and fuel distribution, as well as mass care and sheltering.
“In the exercise we may find that some aspects were solid and are great and others we may find that we need to generate this information, that we maybe don't have the most efficient mechanisms in place,” Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora said. “And then coming out of this it'll be a good learning opportunity to identify how we can maybe do some trainings, maybe have some coordination meetings in the future. So if this does happen for real, we'll be able to respond in a deliberate and prepared manner.”
The Cascadia earthquake is based on the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which is a convergent plate boundary that stretches from Vancouver Island to Northern California. Subduction zone earthquakes can exceed a magnitude of 9.0, according to a press release. While Northeastern Oregon is located far from the center of the subduction zone, extreme shaking may be felt for several minutes that could potentially affect buildings, utilities and transportation throughout the area.
Vora said Baker County was awarded a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for planning a Cascadia earthquake exercise, and several neighboring counties, including Union County, were able to take advantage of that grant and the support that FEMA had to offer in planning and then conducting the exercise.
“Multiple counties got together and we identified some of the objectives that as a group we thought were a high priority to exercise because we can't practically exercise all aspects of response to a major emergency at once,” he said.
Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Baker and Harney counties will be holding training in each county’s respective emergency operation centers. In Union County, next week’s training will be held at the law enforcement building, 1109 K Ave., La Grande.
The two-day training is a continuation of the 2016 Great Oregon Shakeout, a mass casualty exercise that took place in Union County. The 2016 event was a full-scale exercise with no simulation — other than the “patients” weren’t actually hurt. However, the 2022 training is a functional exercise that will be contained.
“So as people drive around Union County on (June 27-28), they're not going to notice anything different,” Vora said. “But in our emergency operations center we'll be simulating a significant emergency has occurred.”
Vora said it won’t just be county agencies participating in next week’s training.
“We were really lucky to have a tremendous amount of participation from local partners,” he said. “Coordination between all of those groups is going to be something that we are going to be putting an emphasis on. A lot of the (training simulations) that we will have delivered to our emergency operations center will trigger action and are going to be things that involve all of those groups.”
Vora said simulations will include power and communication outages, gas line, ruptures, fires, traffic management and fuel management.
“Pretty much every aspect of emergency response in Union County was really eager to participate in this, and I think that really just goes to show their dedication to the community and desire to be prepared and to be the best they can be, which makes my job as emergency manager really great,” he said.
