LA GRANDE — Union County’s financial picture is getting brighter.
The federal government announced recently that Union County will receive a total of $2.994 million over the next two years as part of its share of $113.1 million in federal assistance Oregon’s 36 counties will receive in new COVID-19 relief act funding.
The funding will be provided from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund money which was included as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo was surprised by how much the county will receive.
”I was shocked," he said. "I had no idea we would get that much."
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes also said the sum was larger than he anticipated.
“It is a pleasant surprise. We will have to be very thoughtful about how we spend this funding," he said.
Anderes said because the funding will essentially be a one-time source of money, it would not be wise to use the money to hire new employees or start a new program since funding will not be available through this source. Anderes believes that federal guidelines will likely require the funding will have to be spent within three years.
Anderes said the Union County Board of Commissioners will begin discussing how the $2.9 million will be spent later this year.
The LATCF fund was created with major help from Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who worked with U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, to create the fund.
“This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities’ needs to support roads, schools and more that all add up to a quality of life families and small businesses depend on,’’ Wyden said in a press release.
Wyden helped create the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for counties participating in certain federal revenue sharing programs related to federal land within their jurisdictions.
Wallowa County will receive a total of $4.527 million in LATCF funding, while Baker County will get $6.499 million and Umatilla County will receive $2.017 million, according to information from Wyden’s office.
Malheur County will receive the largest total at $12 million and Columbia County will receive the smallest sum, $100,000.
