LA GRANDE — Union County is set to receive a $41,614 grant from the Oregon Department of Agriculture to compensate ranchers for livestock lost to wolves and to help protect their animals from the predator.
This is the largest grant Union County has received for wolf depredation from the Oregon Department of Agriculture program that provides wolf depredation funding, according to Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess. The $41,614 total is almost 80% of the $52,000 Union County applied for.
The grant will pay livestock producers in Union County $9,308 to compensate them for animals killed by wolves in 2021. This sum is the full amount requested by Union County to compensate ranchers for livestock known to have been killed by wolves.
The grant will also provide $11,306 to ranchers for the livestock losses that are believed to be due to wolf activity, which is about half of what was requested, Burgess told the Union County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, April 6, meeting.
A total of $21,000 from the grant is to be provided to ranchers to help them protect their livestock from wolves. The money can be spent on increasing the number of workers riding horses near livestock, purchasing fence flags and guard dogs.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the $41,614 grant from the state.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
