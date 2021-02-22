LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners is starting a search for a new treasurer.
The commissioners are seeking a successor for Donna Marshall, who has announced she will retire at the end of March. Marshall has served as treasurer since 2005, after first being elected in 2004.
Marshall was reelected to a fourth four-year term in 2020.
The county board is accepting applications for the post now. Whoever the board selects will serve until early January 2023 because the county plans to hold an election for the post in November 2022 for a full four-year term.
Marshall has worked for Union County since 1991 after joining its public works department. She became Union County’s accounting manager in 1998.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage spoke highly of Marshall’s work.
“We think she did an awesome job and wish her well on her retirement,” Beverage said.
Paul Anderes, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners, echoed this sentiment. Anderes said he wanted to thank Marshall for “the incredible work she has done for so many years.”
Marshall moved to La Grande in 1970, graduated from La Grande High School in 1971 and later attended Eastern Oregon University. Marshall worked at Grande Ronde Hospital, Union-Wallowa-Baker Federal Credit Union and Boise Cascade before beginning work with Union County’s public works department.
People interested in the treasurer’s position should submit a letter of interest and resume to the Union County Administrative Office, 1106 K Ave., La Grande 97850, or email it to sburgess@union-county.org by Friday, March 5.
