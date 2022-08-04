LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, in favor of an ordinance that would prohibit the sale and manufacturing of psilocybin products in unincorporated portions of the county. The proposed psilocybin ordinance will be referred to voters in the Nov. 8 election.

The sale and manufacturing of psilocybin in Oregon will be legal starting Jan. 2, 2023, under Measure 109, which voters approved in 2020. Measure 109 will go into effect at that time in unincorporated portions of Union County if the proposed ordinance is defeated by voters.

