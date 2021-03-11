LA GRANDE — The curtain is drawing to a close on a pivotal chapter of the Union County Warming Station, one lacking high drama but filled with characters who have stories of trial and inspiration to share.
The station’s first winter season at its new location in Suite B of a business building at 2008 Third St., La Grande, concludes the morning of Tuesday, March 16.
An average of 13 people have been coming to the warming station each night since February after a slow start on Nov. 15, 2020, when one man was the lone guest on a chilly night.
“That man told us he would get his friends to come and the next night we had five people (he and four friends). He is their guardian — he looks out for homeless people in town,” said Taylor Gould, acting director of the warming station’s board.
The warming station drew an average of eight people a night for two and half months after it opened, until snow hit in February when the average jumped. Gould said snowfall has a bigger impact on the warming station’s turnout than temperature.
“A lot of our people sleep in the woods and when the ground is wet they come here,” Gould said.
The warming station moved from a home on Willow Street in late 2019 to its present location for more space. The switch, which required approval from the La Grande Planning Commission, stirred major controversy with proponents arguing the warming station filled a critical void and others contending its presence would boost crime in the west part of the city.
La Grande Police Department records indicate the warming station’s presence has caused relatively few disturbances. City police, as of Tuesday, March 9, have responded to 13 calls for service at the warming stations site since Nov. 15, 2020, according to records from LGPD Chief Gary Bell. The most serious calls have been for complaints of loitering, assault, trespassing, theft from a vehicle and harassment at the site of the warming station. Police officers, however, made no arrests and issued no citations with regard to these complaints.
“I would offer we have not had any significant problems at the warming station (in 2020-21),” Bell said.
Bell noted his department has been in contact with people living in the neighborhood of the warming station and continues to invite them to contact him if they have any concerns.
Gould said the warming station and the police department have a strong working relationship. She noted La Grande police officers have escorted guests to the warming station several times. A number of these instances involved people who police found in the cold after the warming station’s 10:30 p.m. deadline to sign in. The station’s policy allows guests to sign in after hours when they are escorted by the police or someone from the Center for Human Development.
Warming station guests have had to follow COVID-19 protocol throughout their stays. All must wear masks except when they are eating and sleeping and cannot come closer than 6 feet with anyone other than family members. In addition, when sleeping in rooms with people other than family members their heads must be at least 6 feet apart and be next to a canvas divider.
Gould said the guests have been great about following all rules including those involving masks.
She said the only time she has to remind guests to put on masks is in the morning not long after they have gotten up.
“They are very gracious about it,” Gould said.
Checkout time at the warming station is 7:30 a.m. each day. Gould, on mornings she has a shift, begins gently giving wakeup door knocks at 6:30 a.m. and tells guests breakfast is ready.
“I feel like a camp counselor,” she said.
Guests this winter included only two youths, both middle school age teenagers, far fewer than the number the warming station had when it operated in 2018-19 and 2017-18. Gould said she believes this may be because of state regulations that took effect during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent evictions.
Conversations with guests and staff at the Union County Warming Station have been limited this winter season in part because of the COVID-19 masks and social distancing requirements. Gould said even without such limitations she doubted there would be extensive social interaction because guests are so tired when they come in. She said many eat dinner and go right to bed.
Guests often are so fatigued that even the caffeine from the multiple cups of coffee many drink after coming in to warm up does not keep them up at night.
Warming station guests not only have a taste for coffee but also the pizza from a local restaurant.
“Pizza is the easiest food for us to prepare and the most popular,” Gould said.
Some 60 volunteers prepare food for warming station guests, with stir fry and casseroles being popular entrees.
“We have incredible volunteers,” Gould said, marveling at their energy and dedication. She said the station would not be able to operate without them.
Gould also said directing the warming station has been an illuminating experience.
“I feel that I know my neighbors better now. There are a lot of homeless people in Union County, but they are well hidden,” she said. And getting to know the guests has been a delight.
“Once you earn their trust they will look out for you,” Gould said.
She added that many are compassionate and give a lot to the people around them, and seeing how close-knit the homeless community is has been powerful.
“It is such a beautiful thing,” Gould said.
