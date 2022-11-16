new warming station 2022
Buy Now

This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, will soon be the new home of the Union County Warming Station, the organization announced in November 2022. The building previously housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station has a new home.

The La Grande cold-weather shelter, previously located in Suite B of a business building at 2008 Third St., is set to reopen at 501 Third St. in a building that formerly housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living. The warming station had to move out of its 2008 Third St. location earlier this year after the building was put up for sale, according to the Union County Warming Station’s Facebook page.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.