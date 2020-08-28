LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station may begin operating at its new location as early as mid-November.
Contractors have completed almost all renovations to bring the warming station up to code in Suite B of the business building at 2008 Third St., La Grande, said Audrey Smith, acting chair of the station’s board.
All that remains, Smith said, is to re-stripe the warming station’s parking lot and add a handicapped parking space. Then the city of La Grande’s building department will give the shelter an inspection. Should it pass, the warming station will be able to have overnight guests starting Nov. 15.
The shelter would be allowed to have overnight guests from then until March 15, which are the dates the organization’s board requested when it filed for a conditional use permit, said city planner Mike Boquist.
The renovations include the installation of a firewall separation Suite B from Suite A.
“It goes through the attic,” Smith said.
Further fire protection was installed in the form of a sprinkler system. This was one of the most time-consuming projects because it involved plumbing and electrical alarm work. The system will automatically notify emergency services when the sprinkler system is activated.
Handicapped accessibility upgrades were also a major part of the renovation project. This involved remodeling the warming station’s restroom so that it meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards and expanding portions of the warming station so that it is wheelchair accessible.
Other work included the installation of exit signs and new outdoor lighting to make it easier for neighbors to see an alley behind the building.
The capacity of the warming station will be determined by the city building department. This will be based in part on the size of its rooms and the number of exits. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, also will have a big impact on shelter’s capacity in the immediate future.
“The number of guests we can have will increase when COVID-19 rules become less restrictive,” Smith said.
If the station receives permission to open in November, it will have been about 13 months after a vote by the La Grande City Council denied an appeal of an Oct. 8, 2019, La Grande Planning Commission decision that granted a conditional use permit for the warming station. The October planning commission decision had been appealed by La Grande developer Al Adelsberger, who said he was not against the warming station but feels its location is not ideal because it is close to downtown.
The Third Street location is the warming station’s third home. It was on Willow Street in 2018-19 and at the Zion Lutheran Church in the winter of 2017-18.
Smith said there is a possibility the warming station will be able to open for day use before Nov. 15. If so, the organization will use that opportunity to train volunteers and as a site to help clients take steps to secure permanent housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.