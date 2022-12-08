new warming station 2022
This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, will soon be the new home of the Union County Warming Station, the organization announced in November 2022. The building previously housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station is not yet open for the winter season.

The cold-weather shelter announced on its Facebook page that it would not be able to meet the anticipated opening date for the season. The board is now aiming to be operational within the next two weeks, according to the Facebook post, but there is not a set opening date.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

