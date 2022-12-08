This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, will soon be the new home of the Union County Warming Station, the organization announced in November 2022. The building previously housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living.
LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station is not yet open for the winter season.
The cold-weather shelter announced on its Facebook page that it would not be able to meet the anticipated opening date for the season. The board is now aiming to be operational within the next two weeks, according to the Facebook post, but there is not a set opening date.
“We are still waiting on inspections and other behind the scene things to be done before we are allowed to open,” the warming station shared.
Traditionally, the cold-weather shelter opens in mid-November and closes March 15. This year, the board was aiming to have the new location open by the first week of December, according to Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the organization’s board of directors.
The warming station secured a new base of operations at 501 Third St., La Grande, in early November.
The building formerly housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living, but needed to clear a number of city regulations and inspections before the warming station could use the facility.
Some comments on the Facebook post expressed frustration over the lack of options for unhoused people, especially with the freezing temperatures and snow.
“We share your urgency to open the warming station! Unfortunately, we are waiting on contractors and a lot of things that are simply out of our hands in order to open. We have city regulations and inspections we must follow,” the warming station shared.
