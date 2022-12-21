This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, photographed in November 2022, is the new home of the Union County Warming Station. The facility was able to open for the first time this season on Monday, Dec. 19.
LA GRANDE — With wind chills and snow bringing bitterly cold temperatures to Union County, those in need of a warm place to sleep can finally turn to the Union County Warming Station.
The shelter was approved to open the doors of its new location at 501 Third St., La Grande, on Monday, Dec. 19, according to Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the organization’s board of directors. Only six guests checked in to stay for opening night, but according to Ladendorff it is not unusual for numbers to be low during the first week of each season. She anticipates the average number of guests per night will grow as word spreads that the cold-weather shelter is open for the season.
“Things are moving pretty fast,” Ladendorff said.
At past locations, the Union County Warming Station has averaged as many as 20 guests a night needing shelter and up to 25 total for meals. Under current zoning regulations the shelter has a maximum occupancy of 16 people, and the board is in the process of applying for a new zoning permit that would increase the capacity.
The warming shelter opened just as a wave of winter weather hit Union County. The county is under a number of different weather advisories — including a winter weather advisory, wind chill advisory and special weather statement — from the National Weather Service.
La Grande has a wind chill advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Dec. 21 through 10 a.m. Dec. 23, according to the weather service. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are expected, which can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The warming shelter typically begins operating in mid-November, but this year the opening was delayed. After losing its previous location, the board secured the building that formerly housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living. However, a number of things needed to be done before guests were allowed to stay — including work by contractors and clearing city inspections. Delays with both processes led the board to miss their anticipated opening date of Dec. 1.
Now, the cold-weather shelter aims to be up and running for the remainder of the season, but Ladendorff said the ability to do so is dependent on the station's biggest need — volunteers.
“Our current, and more desperate, need is volunteers,” she said.
