new warming station 2022
This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, photographed in November 2022, is the new home of the Union County Warming Station. The facility was able to open for the first time this season on Monday, Dec. 19.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — With wind chills and snow bringing bitterly cold temperatures to Union County, those in need of a warm place to sleep can finally turn to the Union County Warming Station.

The shelter was approved to open the doors of its new location at 501 Third St., La Grande, on Monday, Dec. 19, according to Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the organization’s board of directors. Only six guests checked in to stay for opening night, but according to Ladendorff it is not unusual for numbers to be low during the first week of each season. She anticipates the average number of guests per night will grow as word spreads that the cold-weather shelter is open for the season.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

