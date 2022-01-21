A note from a visitor to the Union County Warming Station reads, “I just wanted to take the time to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate you guys, your time, and what you do. Thank you. Happy Holidays. — Trapped Traveler”
A man rests on a bench, braced against the cold, in December 2020 in La Grande. The Union County Warming Station is looking for volunteers to help it provide a warm place and meals for those who need them during the winter. For details on training and volunteering, call 541-624-5895 or go to the warming station’s Facebook page.
A note from a visitor to the Union County Warming Station reads, “I just wanted to take the time to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate you guys, your time, and what you do. Thank you. Happy Holidays. — Trapped Traveler”
A man rests on a bench, braced against the cold, in December 2020 in La Grande. The Union County Warming Station is looking for volunteers to help it provide a warm place and meals for those who need them during the winter. For details on training and volunteering, call 541-624-5895 or go to the warming station’s Facebook page.
LA GRANDE — The warming station is in need of more volunteers. Community members who are interested in donating their time to help people be warm and safe during frigid nights — or to donate items or cash to support the organization’s mission — will find the details at www.ucwarmingstation.org.
The Union County Warming Station, 2008 Third St., Suite B, La Grande, is a volunteer-run effort to preserve the life and health of those with no place to sleep during cold Union County winters. The free shelter offers safe and warm sleeping accommodations overnight during the winter months as well as food and warm drinks.
All are welcome to take shelter at the warming station, from those facing house instability to people who have lost power or are stranded by closed roads.
More information is available on the Union County Warming Station’s Facebook page or by calling 541-624-5895.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.