LA GRANDE — Ideally, when cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. This year, however, as November brought the winter chill — it was unclear if the station would open at all.

Fortunately for those in need of a warm place to sleep in La Grande, the warming station was able to secure 501 Third St. as its new base of operation for the upcoming season. The building formerly housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living and comes with a lot of upgrades for the cold-weather shelter compared to previous locations, according to Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the organization’s board of directors.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

