This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, will soon be the new home of the Union County Warming Station, the organization announced in November 2022. The building previously housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living.
Residents gather Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at La Grande's Zion Lutheran Church for a question and answer session about the new location of the Union County Warming Station. The winter shelter is preparing to open for the season at 501 Third St., La Grande, its new home and base of operations.
Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the Union County Warming Station's board of directors, at the Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, addresses concerns during a question and answer session about the new location of the shelter, 501 Third St., La Grande.
This building at 501 Third St., La Grande, will soon be the new home of the Union County Warming Station, the organization announced in November 2022. The building previously housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living.
Residents gather Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at La Grande's Zion Lutheran Church for a question and answer session about the new location of the Union County Warming Station. The winter shelter is preparing to open for the season at 501 Third St., La Grande, its new home and base of operations.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the Union County Warming Station's board of directors, at the Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, addresses concerns during a question and answer session about the new location of the shelter, 501 Third St., La Grande.
LA GRANDE — Ideally, when cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. This year, however, as November brought the winter chill — it was unclear if the station would open at all.
Fortunately for those in need of a warm place to sleep in La Grande, the warming station was able to secure 501 Third St. as its new base of operation for the upcoming season. The building formerly housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living and comes with a lot of upgrades for the cold-weather shelter compared to previous locations, according to Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the organization’s board of directors.
“This was designed for something like what we’re doing,” she said of the new space. “It’s a definite upgrade.”
Traditionally, the Union County Warming Station opens in mid-November and closes March 15. The board does not have a firm date the shelter will open its doors this winter, but Ladendorff said they are aiming to be operational by Dec. 1.
Upgraded services
The new facility is much larger and allows the warming station to provide additional services for residents. In past locations, the Union County Warming Station has averaged as many as 20 guests a night needing shelter and up to 25 total for meals.
Under the current zoning regulations, the capacity at the new location is for only 16 people, but according to Ladendorff, they have applied for a new zoning permit that will bring the capacity up to 48 people. The warming station does not plan to have that many guests and is preparing sleeping room for 25 people.
The warming station serves Union County residents dealing with both short- and long-term housing struggles. The shelter sees a variety of guests — some of whom become regular residents in the winter due to being homeless and some who stay for several weeks between living arrangements. Some guests stay with the station temporarily while they work and save up for the necessary deposits to move into their own housing.
At the new location, the warming station can now offer guests shower and laundry services. There is also a full kitchen, allowing for greater storage of prepared foods, snacks and drinks. A future goal for the board is to get a commercial kitchen license so that hot meals can be prepared on-site. For the time being, meals will still be prepared by volunteers with food handlers cards at home and then delivered to the station.
Given the size of the new space, there will be security cameras and surveillance. The larger facility offers a garage and a large yard surrounded by a privacy fence — with both bringing added benefits to the station. Guests who plan on returning will now be able to securely store their personal items during the day. The yard can be used by people waiting for the station to open for the night and is a nice place for guests with dogs. It is also a space where guests can lend a hand doing yard work, gardening and other projects.
In addition, thanks to the larger facility, the warming station will be establishing a daytime resource center, Maggie Mayhem, board of directors co-chair, said. The center will provide community health worker services to assist people with a variety of needs — medical, housing, food security, educational and occupational. Public health and behavioral health services will also be offered onsite through partnerships with other organizations.
Historically, the warming station was an entirely volunteer-based organization, which limited what its services. Last season was the first time the warming station was able to employ a paid employee, thanks to grants. Cassidy Porter joined in December 2021 as the housing/houseless service coordinator, and Ladendorff said the station also is in the process of hiring a second paid employee.
Permanent home?
The Union County Warming Station has operated out of a number of locations. It had to move out of its 2008 Third St. location earlier this year when the organization was unable to renew its lease. The building owner decided to sell the building and the board was not in a position to purchase the property, according to the warming station’s Facebook page.
The lease agreement for the new facility comes with a right of first option to purchase, according to Ladendorff. The board is already looking into what funding opportunities are available to secure the location.
“This location we’re hoping will be our permanent home,” Ladendorff said.
The warming station will be holding regular monthly drop-in meetings with board members and staff for anyone with questions or concerns. Ladendorff said they are also happy to coordinate meetings with smaller groups of neighbors or one-on-one.
“I’m always happy when people show up and we can be in good conversation,” she said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.