The Union Family Dental Clinic received approximately $8,000 in grant funding from the Wildhorse Foundation in order to purchase additional hand-held dental motors in the fall of 2021. Without the new equipment, the clinic would have had to reduce the number of patients it can see.
UNION — After facing uncertainty, a local dental office is running at full force thanks to a recent grant.
Union Family Dental Clinic, part of the South County Health District, purchased roughly $8,000 worth of dental equipment through grant funding from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The dental clinic purchased four new dental motors and attachments that will allow the office to continue operating at full capacity.
“It’s a huge deal,” said Adina Ferguson, the office manager at Union Family Dental Clinic. “We were very, very grateful for their generosity.”
Recent mandates from the Oregon Board of Dentistry changed the methods in which dental offices are required to sanitize their hand-held motors, which would have put Union Family Dental Clinic in a difficult position.
“Without the grant that they gave us and being able to purchase more of them, we would have had to cut our patient load by a fourth,” Ferguson said.
Adding four new hand-held dental motors will allow the clinic to continue working with patients while the equipment is being sanitized.
With the new grant funding, Ferguson noted that the clinic will be able to continue operating without any delays and provide service as usual to the community.
