UNION — Through ups and downs over the years, the historic Union Hotel has remained a centerpiece in the Union community. Owner Charlie Morden takes this approach at the hotel, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year: “This is the most incredible business in the world.”
Far from the corporate confines of a typical chain hotel or roadside motel, the Union Hotel lives in its own unique bubble. Morden and his head employee, Sandra Meredith, find the hotel business to be an ever-changing operation, dealing more in entertainment than any other aspect of the tourism industry.
“You meet the most fascinating folks,” Morden said.
Deep roots in Union
The hotel in downtown Union was built in 1921, costing the original owners $150,000 in construction and furnishing costs. The building originally contained 76 dorm-style rooms, each containing a sink, double bed and a dresser. Tenants could use bathrooms and showers located at the end of the hall. The hotel became a thriving spot for traveling salesmen and passersby looking for rest along their way.
“For 1921 that was high style,” Morden said. “When it was first built, Highway 30 was the only way in and out of the Pacific Northwest. If you were going from Seattle to Paris, you had to go in front of the Union Hotel.”
Like most businesses, the hotel struggled during the Depression and experienced difficult times as it went through a number of owners over the years. When Interstate 84 was constructed, traffic in Union was highly diminished. Morden credits former owners Twyla and Allen Cornelius for reviving the hotel in the early 1990s.
“It was down on its heels,” he said. “They’re the ones who pretty much saved this place.”
The Cornelius family restored the building’s roof, installed new plumbing and electrical and created a more modern hotel.
In 2011 when the hotel was for sale, Morden jumped at the opportunity to take over such a special building in the heart of downtown Union.
The hotel now features 15 themed rooms that pay homage to various characters from the Wild West and Union’s history.
“It could go either way. It could be kind of a cold museum or it could be a place where people come and laugh and play the piano and have an incredible time,” Morden said. “It’s just a very unique place.”
Morden takes the reins
Morden, a well-traveled businessman, took over the Union Hotel without a very clear picture of what would come of his time managing the old building. He quickly grew a love for hosting the variety of guests who pass through the hotel.
“My favorite story is that I overslept and was late to the witness protection relocation program and Union, Oregon, was all that was left. I tell that to most people who ask me why I bought the hotel,” Morden said. “It turned out that the hotel business is the most fascinating thing in the world.”
Morden, a man whose wit is as quick as his sports car, previously operated the Riverside Inn on the McKenzie River prior to his days in Union. A business partner with family in Union alerted him of the building’s foreclosure, prompting Morden to make the purchase.
Coming from five generations of only children, Morden has created a space that is a cross between a hotel and an antique shop. From buffalo heads to vintage pianos and a plethora of paintings, the accumulated belongings of Morden’s ancestors live on in the hotel. Japanese art and culture is prevalent throughout the hotel parlor, which honors Morden’s mother. A translator during World War II, she lived in Japan for years and grew fond of the culture.
Similar to the decor, Morden and Meredith take a more unprecedented route when hosting and entertaining their guests.
“I don’t think I would have been happy with a Best Western or something, because they’re so impersonal,” Morden said. “Here, you really have an opportunity to talk to people and you realize quickly that this is the entertainment business. What a gorgeous stage this is to entertain on.”
The Union Hotel brings in many unique travelers, some of whom are seeking out vintage hotels. Other guests such as visiting professors at Eastern Oregon University or construction workers on a local job are treated with the same welcoming atmosphere.
“Sometimes they start out tired or not in the best mood and we’re able to lift them, which makes it very enjoyable,” Meredith said.
A welcoming atmosphere, 100 years strong
Things can get busy at the Union Hotel for Morden and Meredith, which is why the duo recently added a new member to the staff. Rosie III, a sheepdog puppy, enthusiastically greets guests at the front door. She is the next generation gatekeeper, following Rosie II who lived at the hotel for years.
The happy, gentle dog is just one of the many aspects of the hotel that are aimed at making guests feel at home in the historic building.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not ignored the Union Hotel, which has undergone several changes in the last couple years. The once flourishing restaurant, which used to hold gatherings, is no longer operational. Even so, the hotel’s flow of visitors stays steady throughout the year as visitors stay long-term in the winter and tourists flock to the hotel in the spring and summer.
Morden aims to finish renovations on the third floor, which will be opened up for 10 to 12 apartments that he hopes will create more housing opportunities in Union County.
Whether guests stay long-term or for one night, Morden and Meredith always find joy in the visitors having a good time.
“It really is an incredibly fun, fascinating business,” Morden said. “They come from all over the world and they’re fascinated by it and it’s nice when we can just make them laugh at the very least.”
Meredith enjoys hearing the stories of traveling visitors so much that she placed journals in the hotel’s rooms. Passersby can leave their thanks to the hotel staff or tell stories of their travels.
“I really like that about this place, because they have the greatest experience here, which we get to share with them,” she said.
Even as Morden prepares to hand off the daily operations to Meredith in the coming years, the owner cherishes the opportunity to work in the hotel business. Hosting interesting guests in an ever-changing environment has motivated Morden to keep the Union Hotel thriving, 100 years after being built.
“It’s really an incredibly fun thing to do,” Morden said. “There’s a saying that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Well, I think I’ve only worked about 15 days total then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.