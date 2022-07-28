UNION — Mark Girard, a retired Union hobby farmer, has an easy time monitoring the number of new feral kittens coming on his property thanks to Bo, his four-year-old yellow Labrador retriever.
The friendly canine begins barking and leads Girard to the newcomer.
“Bo goes on point,” Girard said. “She does not want to hurt it. She wants me to know it is there.”
The yellow Lab in the past two years has been leading Girard to more feral kittens on his property than he would like. Girard said people are stopping outside his farm and letting cats out. The cats put him in a bind because there is nowhere he can take the felines — he said the La Grande animal shelter operated by the Blue Mountain Humane Association does not accept feral cats.
“The bottom line is that there is no place to take them,” Girard said.
Maria Carmichael, vice president of the Blue Mountain Humane Association’s board of directors, said the animal shelter does not accept feral cats because they can spread disease and they typically are not adoptable because of their antagonistic dispositions.
“You cannot tame a feral cat,” Carmichael said.
Addressing the problem
Girard said the problem he is experiencing in dealing with feral cats is shared by many in Union County. It is why he is encouraging people to join forces and address the area’s cat problem. One option would be to develop a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, where people could bring in cats and pay on a sliding scale based on their income.
Girard believes there is a core of local animal lovers who could make such a program, or other alternatives, become a reality.
“A lot of people here have good intentions. They need to rally together to get it done,” he said.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, who Girard has asked for advice, agrees that there is a cat problem in the county.
“There are feral cats everywhere,” Bowen said.
The sheriff said it is important to remember that any solution will ultimately involve money.
“It all falls back on funding,” he said.
The sheriff said he will be working with Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo on the issue. The commissioner is now in the process of contacting other counties and cities to see how they are addressing feral cat populations. Scarfo said he wants to be careful before spending money on a program until he is confident it will make an impact.
“I don’t want to throw the county’s dollars at something that will not get results,” the Union County commissioner said.
20 cats on 10 acres
Girard feels sympathy for homeless cats that have to fend for themselves. They are in a bad situation through no fault of their own, he said.
“The whole reason they were put in this position is because of humans,” Girard said.
When someone releases a feral cat on his property Girard begins a three-step process. First, he attempts to capture the feline in a live trap that causes no harm. Once the animal is trapped, he has it spayed or neutered, and after that he releases the cat — unless it is a kitten he might be able to find a home for.
He said that since 2020 he has spent about $2,000 a year on spaying and neutering the cats that have appeared at his farm. He said he can’t continue to do this because the 4 acres he owns and a 6-acre connected parcel owned by a neighbor now have a total of 20 feral cats. This is all the feral cats the combined 10-acre area can hold, Girard said.
For his daughter
Girard does not describe himself as a cat lover, but he does not have it in him to turn a homeless cat away.
“It would harden my heart to throw them aside,” Girard said. “I can’t turn any animal away that is suffering.”
The Union farmer is inspired to reach out to feral and stray cats by the memory of his daughter Nicole, who died in 2016 at age 26. Nicole was a cat lover who devoted much of her life to reaching out to suffering felines. She would give up her rent money to help a sick cat, Girard said, and once she ran across a four-lane freeway to get to a feline that needed help.
“I’m doing what I do today to keep her passion alive,” Girard said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.