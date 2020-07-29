UNION — Union’s law enforcement picture may be just three months from receiving a major boost.
The Union City Council voted Monday, July 27, to have the city continue negotiating a law enforcement contract with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The contract would provide Union with a resident Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy would work 30 hours a week in Union and 10 hours a week in other portions of the county.
Union did not renew its contract with the sheriff’s office four years ago. Since then, the city has received emergency service from the sheriff’s office and periodic patrols.
Funding to cover the position for four years would come from a $125,000 Community Oriented Policing federal grant the Union County Sheriff’s Office received, $200,000 from the city of Union and $35,000 from Union County, said Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen.
Union City Administrator Doug Wiggins said Tuesday the council appears willing to have the city pay the $200,000.
“The council is on board with it. A resident deputy for $50,000 a year would be a good deal for the city,” Wiggins said.
Rasmussen said he believes it is possible Union will have a resident deputy working by October or November. The deputy, Wiggins said, would conduct regular patrols and enforce the city’s ordinances.
Union Mayor Leonard Flint is impressed with how smoothly negotiations between the city and the Union County Sherif’s Office are going.
“It is very encouraging,” Flint said.
Also on Monday the council passed a resolution sending a revised city charter to voters in the Nov. 3 election. The city began laying the groundwork for the revised charter three years ago. The council has conducted 15 work sessions to discuss revisions since last fall.
The council voted to send the charter to voters following a hearing. Dick Middleton of Union was the only person who addressed the council at the hearing. Middleton spoke in opposition to the revised charter. He said most people do not grasp the revisions.
“In my opinion, if they do not understand it they should not vote for it,” Middleton said.
One portion of the proposed revised charter addresses counselor attendance. It states if someone misses 25% of council meetings over a rolling 12-month period, the councilor’s status could be reviewed. The council would have the option to take a number of steps including removing the councilor from office.
Another revision would make it much easier for the city to borrow money. Now if the city wants to borrow a sum of $35,000 or more, it first must get approval from voters. The revised charter would allow the city to borrow a sum of up to 2.5% of its assessed value.
“This would make it much easier for the city to do business,” Wiggins said.
He said, for example, it would allow the city to purchase fire department vehicles on a payment plan without first getting approval from voters.
The revised charter also would implement gender neutral language. For example, “councilor” replaces the the word “councilman” in every instance and “they” replaces “he.”
Flint said he believes the revisions in the charter would be a plus for Union. He also praised the council for its hard work and noted Councilor Sue Hawkins and former Councilor Mat Later in particular for their efforts.
The city last revised its charter in the 1980s.
Copies of the revised charter will be available via a number of sites including Union’s city hall and its website, www.cityofunion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.