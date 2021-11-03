UNION — The city of Union has applied for a $2.2 million grant from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program to cover the cost of installing a backup power generation system.
Electricity created by the backup generator would be used during outages to operate the city’s water system, allowing Union residents to continue receiving water if their power ever goes out for an extended period.
“It would be a huge upgrade,” said Union Mayor Leonard Flint.
Union City Administrator Doug Wiggins said that without a backup generator the city is reliant completely on the water in its reservoir when there is a power outage because electricity is needed to pump water from its two wells to its reservoir. Once the water is in its reservoir, which is in an enclosed tank near the top of a hill on the eastern edge of Union, it can be delivered to residents using gravity. The reservoir has a capacity of close to 1 million gallons.
If there were an extended power outage, Union’s water supply could last up to four days, depending upon the time of year and how much water was in its tank at the time of the outage, Wiggins said.
The city applied for the grant about a month ago, and Wiggins anticipates the federal government will notify Union on a decision in a month. Wiggins said that if Union is awarded the grant this year, the city would take bids from companies for the project in the winter. After awarding a bid, installation of the backup power system could begin in late spring or early summer of 2022, and be completed by late fall.
Wiggins thinks there is a good chance Union will be awarded the grant.
One reason is the city worked closely with the Community Block Grant Program throughout the application process. For example, it prepared a design for the backup generation system with the help of a $200,000 planning grant from the program. The design work was prepared by Anderson Perry and Associates, a La Grande-based engineering firm.
The completed plan indicates the city would be in a position to move quickly after receiving the grant.
“It shows that this is a shovel-ready project,” Wiggins said.
The city would receive the grant through the Oregon Business Development Department, a state agency also known as Business Oregon. The state agency would help Union meet the financial requirements of the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The $2.2 million installation grant the city applied for would pay for much more than a backup power system. Big ticket items it would also pay for include an automated telemetry system that would enable the city’s two wells to communicate with each other to make sure only one well fills the city’s water reservoir at a time.
“It would allow the wells to operate on alternate weeks,” Wiggins said. “This would prolong the life of the wells.”
Having just one well operating at a time would be a benefit because it would reduce the amount of electricity used by the city. The telemetry system also would enable public works staff to check on the water system without going to the wells.
“Our system would be more efficient,” Wiggins said.
One of Union’s wells is on Beakman Street and the other is west of the water tower.
The Beakman Street well is enclosed under an old structure that would be replaced with the grant funding. A second construction project the grant would fund is constructing a generating room that would be added to the building over the well near the city’s water tower. The room would house the backup generation system, which would be powered by diesel fuel or natural gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.