UNION — The Union City Council is taking a deep dive into the world of water rates.
The plunge may result in Union’s water rate structure becoming fairer and its water system becoming self-sustaining. Doug Gardner of Pioneer Consulting Group of Jacksonville, North Carolina, showed the council how this could happen during a work session Monday night, Sept. 21.
Gardner told the council the city’s water rate structure needs to be overhauled.
“As it is today, your rates are not equitable,” said Gardner, whose firm was contracted by the city to study its water and sewer rate structure. The city paid for the study with a state grant from Business Oregon.
Gardner said the primary reason the rates are not equitable is everyone paying the base rate for water service can use up to 1,000 cubic feet before they have to pay extra money for water. But 70% of the households in Union, he said, use less than 1,000 cubic feet of water a month.
“People are essentially paying for water they do not use,” Gardner said, and this is unfair, especially for low-income residents.
“In general those who are paying for water they don’t use are those who can least afford to,” he said.
Union’s water rate structure, he said, is essentially putting low users in the position of subsidizing higher users.
To correct this, Gardner is recommending the city lower the amount of water users receive for their base rate to 500 cubic feet a month as part of a two-step system. This would mean everyone using up to 500 cubic feet of water a month only would pay the base rate. The city would charge users 3/4 of one cent for every cubic foot from 500-1,000 and 1.25 cents for every cubic foot over 1,000.
Gardner said such a system would be more fair and also make users more conservation-minded because after 500 cubic feet they would be paying for every cubic foot used. He said the state of Oregon is pushing cities to conserve when it comes to water use.
Gardner also addressed sewer rates. He noted every user pays the same sewer rate, which is $53.30 per month. Again, he said, this is not equitable.
“Everyone pays the same whether they use 1 cubic foot a month or a 1 million cubic feet a month,” he said, and thus heavy users of sewer service are not paying their fair share.
He proposed the city use the size of their water pipes to determine everyone’s sewer rate because those with smaller water pipes have less potential to fill sewer pipes than those with larger water pipes. Most residential users have three-quarters of an inch pipes, and they would be charged $50 a month for sewer services, $3.30 less than the current rate. The city would charge more for those with larger pipes. For example, someone with 1.5-inch pipes would pay $125 a month.
Gardner said his plan would raise what residential users are paying for combined water and sewer service from $82.66 to $84 a month. He said this system would not only be more equitable but it would help the city generate more money — in a year it would raise all of the money needed to pay for the operation of its water system. Presently the city relies on money carried over from the previous year to balance the budget of its water system’s budget.
City Administrator Doug Wiggins said the city council will study Gardner’s proposal and decide if it wants to adopt it or portions of it. Doing so would require the city to adopt a new ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.