LA GRANDE — Purple and yellow picket signs promoting the importance of home care workers were on display at Max Square on Saturday, March 25, as members of the Service Employees International Union and their families gathered to put pressure on decision makers in upcoming contract negotiations.

Cheryl Hudson, a home caregiver and union representative for Union, Wallowa and Baker counties, led members in call-and-response chants about contracts, living wages and respect. Members held rallies across Oregon to show support for the home care bargaining team as they negotiate the upcoming 2024-2025 contract with the state.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.