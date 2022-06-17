UNION — The Union School District’s budget looks solid for 2022-23.
The Union School Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday, June 15, to adopt a total 2022-23 budget of $11.7 million, one which will allow it to maintain all of its programs and staff plus add a student success coach.
“This very positive. We are excited,” said Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.
The individual hired for the student success coach position will focus on things such as helping students learn how to respond to emotionally challenging situations in a positive manner.
The Union School District’s 2022-23 spending plan is down $5.9 million from its $17.6 million total budget for 2021-22.
The reason for the decline is that the 2021-22 budget included about $750,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding and money from the $8 million bond package voters passed in 2019. Union School District voters approved a $4 million bond in 2019 for capital construction and maintenance projects. The school district received a $4 million matching grant from the state after voters approved the bond.
The total budget approved by the school board includes a general fund of $6.4 million. This is down $124,000 from the district’s 2021-22 general fund spending plan, which included $750,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The general fund consists of money from taxes, fees, interest earnings and other sources that can be used for general operation purposes.
The Union School District’s financial position appears solid in part because enrollment has remained steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells said. Enrollment is critical for public school districts in Oregon, since they receive more than $8,000 per student from the state.
Wells said a large share of the credit should also go to Mendy Clark, the Union School District’s deputy clerk.
“The Union School District would not be in the positive financial situation we are in without her excellent work and skills,” Wells said of Clark.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
