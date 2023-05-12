UNION — The Union County Sheriff’s Office determined that Union School District was safe after a threat was made against the school near the end of the school day on Tuesday, May 9.

Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen said during an argument between two students, one student made a threatening comment toward another. The incident was first addressed by school administrators and law enforcement officers responded immediately, arriving just after the school day ended, according to Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.

