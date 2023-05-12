UNION — The Union County Sheriff’s Office determined that Union School District was safe after a threat was made against the school near the end of the school day on Tuesday, May 9.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen said during an argument between two students, one student made a threatening comment toward another. The incident was first addressed by school administrators and law enforcement officers responded immediately, arriving just after the school day ended, according to Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.
“We responded like we normally would,” Bowen said.
Every threat must be thoroughly investigated until the credibility of said threat can be determined, Bowen said.
Both deputies and school officials were involved in the investigation.
Wells said law enforcement told school district officials it would be safe to go ahead and have school the next day.
The following day law enforcement remained on campus to ensure everyone felt safe. Wells said there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus for the rest of the school year.
Mendy Clark, the Union School District’s deputy clerk, said she was impressed with the response of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
“They were absolutely responsive and very thorough,” she said.
Clark said she hopes law enforcement officers can later give a presentation to the Union School District’s teachers and staff to review the school district’s emergency plan and discuss how it can best be followed.
Clark said the school district has a good response plan in place, but that it still needs to be fine-tuned.
“Even though it turned out well, we need to do a better job of responding,” she said.
Clark said the incident was a learning experience, one that will put the school district in a better position to respond if there ever is a similar scenario in the future. One of the things learned was how to better work with parents.
“We will be able to respond more quickly and fully with parents,” she said.
Clark said, though, that she hopes there is not a next time.
“We all hope that we never have to deal with a situation like this ever again,” she said.
Clark said that even though there may not be a next time, the school district will continue to be as diligent as possible about preparing for the possibility.
“We want parents to know that we value their kids and will do everything we can to protect them,” she said.
Wells also said he hopes the school district never experiences an incident like this again.
“It was an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved,” he said
