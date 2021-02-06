UNION — The past is set to become the present at Union High School.
UHS’s decorative east entrance, closed to the public for decades because a portion of its steps are deteriorating, is scheduled to reopen this fall after repair work in the summer with money from a $4 million bond voters approved in 2019, said Carter Wells, superintendent of the Union School District.
Wells said he welcomes the opportunity to revitalize a piece of the school district’s past.
“We want to honor our history,” the superintendent said.
The east entrance, which features four solid columns, is planned to be the only one students can access to enter the school. Wells said that is a security boost, making it easier for school district staff to monitor who is coming inside the building, constructed in 1912.
The east entry rule will only be in place only if the steps are restored and the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided to the point social distancing rules are relaxed.
Funding for the repairs could include grant money. Should the school district receive grant funding, Wells said more bond money will be available for additional restoration work on campus.
Ninth and 10th graders each school day are now using the old east entry, its first regular use in decades. Staff watch to make sure freshmen and sophomores walk only on the portion of the stairs that are in good condition. Other students at the school use a different entry and exit to meet social distancing standards.
The bond also will fund other projects, including building a new main entry at Union Elementary School’s S.E. Miller building, about 50 yards north of the school, to make dropping off and picking up students easier. The school’s gym also will undergo a major renovation to improve access for people with mobility issues. Boosting accessibility is something the school district is focusing on in the course of the bond work.
“That is our theme,” Wells said. “We want people to be able to get to all parts of the school district with dignity.”
