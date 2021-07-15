UNION — The Union School District will receive a facelift to its buildings, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The school district is already undergoing major internal maintenance and remodeling through bond-funded projects. The Preserving Oregon Grant will go toward cleaning and repainting the exterior of the school buildings as well as preserving the brickwork.
“This is a significant improvement for multiple generations of students,” Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells said. “The longevity of the Union School District and the stability of this district for this community in the future is extremely exciting.”
The main project involves an $8 million renovation plan, for which a vote of the Union community passed a $4 million bond. That amount was matched by the State of Oregon through the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program, with the money going primarily toward ADA accessibility, mechanical improvements, electrical improvements and safety and security.
Through the Preserving Oregon Grant, the Union High School and Elementary School buildings will receive structural and visual improvements to their exterior brickwork. The grant entails $20,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department that is matched by the school district. Oregon Heritage, a division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, chose the Union School District as one of 17 sites to receive the award in 2021.
Major improvements
The Wenaha Group is serving as the construction management organization for the project, while BLRB architects worked on the designs and Kirby Nagelhout Construction served as the general contractor.
“The district is just thrilled about the grant because the community invested the $4 million,” said project manager Cassie Hibbert of the Wenaha Group. “For us to be able to reach out and get more grant funds to match that really shows our commitment to the project.”
The grant funds will be used primarily toward redoing the grout work and restoring damages on the outside of the school buildings.
“The focus is cleaning the whole building,” Hibbert said. “You have to do that sensitively with proper chemicals so that you’re not destroying the bricks, which are pretty delicate.”
In addition to the brickwork, one major exterior improvement project is the renovation of the front stairs on the Main Street side of campus. The construction plans involve replacing the bottom four steps in order to restore the functionality of the stairway.
For decades, individuals entering the building have come in through the side entrance on the northern section of campus. Now, the renovated grand entrance on the front of the building will be back in use and on full display to passersby on Union’s most traveled street.
“It has a very grand visual appeal to it that fits the community of Union,” Wells said.
The entrance will not only return to the front of the high school building, but the process of allowing visitors in and out will be much more secure. A new front desk area will allow for check-ins at the main entrance to the high school, as well as in the elementary school building. Doors inside the building will also have newly added card readers to allow for safer access for teachers, staff and students.
The front entrance area will also include a new common space for high school students to congregate in, which the building did not allow for in the past.
“We’re basically trying to keep the good things about the building and update the areas that need it,” Hibbert said.
Storied past
The high school building was constructed as a correction institute in 1872 and became a school building in 1911. A major focus of the renovation is improving the ADA accessibility that was nearly nonexistent in the aged building. An elevator is under construction on the south side of the facility, while ramps are being built outside the gymnasium.
As part of the bond-funded work, a larger entryway is being built outside the gymnasium to include a ticket booth, concession stand, restrooms and wheelchair access. Previously, these aspects of the building were crammed in the hallway upon entering the gym.
Following the current construction project, the school district has future plans to strengthen the roof and structures in the gymnasium through a seismic upgrade grant. The goal of the grant is to provide the community with a safe haven in the case of a seismic disaster.
End game
The city of Union approved the bond for renovations in November 2019, while 2020 was spent in design and planning. Early 2021 consisted of permitting, and the physical renovations began this past spring.
According to Hibbert, all interior construction will be completed late in the summer. Renovations to the exterior of the buildings may overflow into the start of the school year but will not cause any safety issues with students in the building.
The ADA elevator on the south side of the high school building is also expected to be completed in the fall, while the ramps in front of the gymnasium are nearing completion midway through the summer.
“There’s a lot of work to do this summer because spring is a challenging time for construction,” Hibbert said. “It’s volatile and there’s some issue with materials but we’re working through it.”
Built to last
The major focus in adding the Preserving Oregon Grant to the bond-funded renovations is gearing the school district to serve future generations of students. Adding accessibility and security measures will upgrade the infrastructure and provide a more up-to-date learning environment in the years to come.
“We’re going to have an accessible campus,” Hibbert said. “We’re going to have a safer campus, and there’s going to be long-term infrastructure that will last the district for decades.”
On top of the bond-funded improvements, the Preserving Oregon Grant will go a long way toward presenting the school campus at the forefront of downtown Union.
“It’s truly exciting,” Wells said. “It is a major piece of the community in Union.”
