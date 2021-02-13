UNION — The possibility is as daunting as it is undeniable.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management reports on its website there is a 37% chance a major earthquake of at least a 7.1 magnitude will strike the state in the next 50 years, the impact of which would be felt throughout the Pacific Northwest.
In the event of such an earthquake, the Union School District wants to be prepared.
It has applied for a total of $4.4 million in grants from the state for seismic upgrades. One grant would be for $2.5 million for work at Union High School’s gym, and another would be for $1.9 million for upgrades at Union Elementary School’s S.E. Miller building, which children in kindergarten through third grade attend.
Should the school district receive the grant for the gym, upgrade efforts would start in the fall of 2021 and likely be completed by early winter of 2022, said Cassie Hibbert, project manager for the Wenaha Group, a construction management and consulting firm that helped the Union School District apply for the seismic grants. Hibbert said a timetable for possible seismic grant-funded work at the S.E. Miller building will be developed later.
The Wenaha Group is the construction management provider for the school district’s bond-funded renovation project, which includes major improvements to the Union High School gym. Hibbert said if the district receives the seismic grant for the gym, it would have no impact on the schedule for the bond-funded work, which is being funded by $4 million from a 2019 bond and a $4 million state matching grant.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells said the seismic work at the UHS gym and the S.E. Miller building would include major reinforcement of walls so they would be better able to withstand the force of an earthquake. This would mean the two buildings would be available to provide shelter and emergency services to the community.
The grants, which the Union School District applied for in December, are available from the Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program through Business Oregon, the state’s business department. The program provides seismic grants to public schools, community colleges, education service districts and emergency service facilities.
The La Grande, Imbler and North Powder school districts are among those that have received and used seismic grants from the state in the past five years.
The Union School District is among about 70 applicants for this round of the Business Oregon seismic grants, Hibbert said. The state agency on April 21 will announce who will receive them.
