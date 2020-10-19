UNION — The city of Union could be in a better position to respond to some emergencies more quickly if voters approve a revised charter in the Nov. 3 election, according to Union city officials.
The reason is the current charter states the city cannot borrow more than $30,000 without approval of its residents in an election. The proposed revised charter expands the amount the city can borrow without voter approval to 2.5% of the total taxed assessed value of property in Union, said City Administrator Doug Wiggins. This would mean Union would be able to borrow in the range of $2-$2.5 million without going to a vote of the people.
Wiggins said increased borrowing power would serve Union well in major emergencies. For example, if a natural disaster destroyed Union’s water tower, leaving the community without water, the city would need to get a loan to restore it because insurance money would take time to arrive. Under the current charter, the city could need to hold an election to secure the loan, creating a significant delay, before the city could restore water service.
State law allows cities to borrow up to 5% of the total assessed property value without a vote of its residents, Wiggins said. He said the charters of many Oregon cities allow them to borrow this amount.
Mayor Leonard Flint noted the proposal calls for approval of only half the borrowing power the city is eligible for.
“It reflects the conservative nature of the council,” Flint said.
A second revision would require city councilors to attend at least 75% of meetings over a rolling 12-month period. Should a councilor miss 25% or more of the meetings, the council would have to meet with the individual to discuss the poor attendance and the councilor could face removal from the council.
Union’s present charter allows the council to remove members only if they move out of Union or become ineligible to vote. Tthe charter change would give the council the removal option if it determines the reason for missing meetings is not satisfactory.
Other changes to the charter include making the language in the charter gender neutral, such as replacing “councilman” with “councilor.”
If the revised charter is approved by voters, this would be the first major revision since 1988. Copies of the proposed revised charter are available at www.cityofunion.org and at Union City Hall, 342 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.