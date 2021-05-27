WALLA WALLA — United Way of the Blue Mountains is hosting the Sing United Clash of Blue Mountain Beats, its inaugural fundraiser and singing competition for local bands and musicians.
The head-to-head competition is being held virtually across Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla, Morrow, Baker, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties. The winner of the competition will receive $2,500 in addition to a private photoshoot, a ticket to the 2021 Pendleton Round-Up and an opportunity to perform a local live show.
Viewers can vote online for their favorite acts by donating to United Way; every one dollar donated counts as a vote. Proceeds from the voting will benefit United Way of the Blue Mountains, whose mission is to create a thriving community for all.
The competition consists of 22 registered contestants competing in a bracket-style tournament for first prize. Contestants have already started their matchups and the winner will be crowned by mid-June, according to United Way of the Blue Mountains.
“Seeing people be able to support not just United Way but also supporting local artists and their aspirations is so heartwarming,” said Monica Boyle, director of development of United Way of the Blue Mountains.
According to Boyle, votes have been counted across the country from regions as far as Florida and Alaska. Families and friends of the musicians have chipped in to help the acts advance in the competition.
United Way of the Blue Mountains is located out of Washington but seeks to spread into the Northeastern Oregon area.
“It’s amazing to see the support United Way is able to pull,” Boyle said. “We’re really excited to begin growing our footprint in the Eastern Oregon region.”
