LA GRANDE — The Observer will have another reporter on staff this summer with intern Shannon Golden.
Golden comes to the La Grande newsroom through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, which pairs student journalists from universities in Oregon with local newspapers.
“We are excited to have Shannon in the newsroom. It always makes for a fun summer when we have an extra pair of hands and a new voice offering ideas. This is the second year The Observer has had a Snowden intern. It’s something we look forward to,” said The Observer’s interim editor, Andrew Cutler.
Golden graduated this spring from the University of Oregon with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and a minor in global studies. She hopes to launch a career in journalism.
“I always thought journalism was a good major for indecisive people,” Golden joked with a smile. “You get to learn about everything and anything from others. It’s a very versatile role.”
After starting the internship on Monday, July 11, she immediately proved herself as a team player. Golden received a call from Cutler at 2 p.m. on her first day, asking her to write a piece for the East Oregonian about the hidden bottle hunt prize found at Hermiston’s Riverfront Park.
Golden said she felt intimidated by the task but was also really excited to write the article because it felt like “a real newsroom moment.”
She got right to work — calling, interviewing and writing. She had the piece turned around and ready to go within two and a half hours.
“It’s clear Shannon is talented writer with a clear passion and talent for telling stories,” Cutler said. “She has hit the ground running and tackled everything we’ve thrown at her so far.”
Golden wrote her first story for The Observer on how La Grande’s Market Place Fresh Foods is increasing access to fresh produce through the SNAP benefits program.
During her 12 weeks in Union County, Golden will report on miscellaneous topics in the region.
“I really love the interviewing process and being able to connect with people,” she said. “I think community journalism will always be tremendously important to connecting people. It’s cool to be a part of that.”
Last summer, Carlos Fuentes spent the summer as The Observer’s Snowden intern. Fuentes is currently an intern with Portland Business Journal through the Dow Jones News Fund.
“Shannon’s help this summer means we will be able to tell more people’s stories and cover more topics, so I am excited to have her here,” Cutler said. “We always end up trying to convince our Snowden interns to come work for us after their internship, because the program produces great reporters, and based on the work she has produced in her first few days, I would say Shannon fits that pattern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.