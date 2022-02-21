LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys will experience almost brutally cold conditions the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 22.
La Grande is projected by the National Weather Service to have a low of 3 degrees and Enterprise a low of minus 8 degrees. Breezy conditions will make temperatures seem even cooler. La Grande is expected to have winds as high as 15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph. La Grande could have a wind chill factor as low as minus 7 degrees, according to Ann Adams, an assistant forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
Enterprise is projected to have a low of minus 8 degrees on Feb. 22, while experiencing winds of 15-23 mph, with gusts of 25 mph. This, Adams said, will push the wind chill to as low as minus 17 degrees.
Adams is encouraging people in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys to be careful and be sure to bring their animals inside.
“It could be dangerously cold," she said.
The weather in terms of low temperatures will gradually rise after Feb. 22 according to the National Weather Service. La Grande is projected to have low marks of 10 degrees on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, 15 degrees on Feb. 25, 23 degrees on Feb. 26 and 27 degrees on Feb. 27.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that the lows in Enterprise will be zero on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, 3 degrees on Feb. 25, 13 degrees on Feb. 26 and 18 degrees on Feb. 27.
High temperatures in La Grande and Enterprise will also be chilly throughout the week, according to NWS forecasters. La Grande’s high will be 21 degrees on Feb. 22, 20 degrees on Feb. 23, 27 degrees on Feb. 24, 33 degrees on Feb. 25, 36 degrees on Feb 26 and 38 degrees on Feb. 27.
Enterprise is forecast to have highs of 15 degrees on Feb. 22, 14 degrees on Feb. 23, 20 degrees on Feb. 24, 25 degrees on Feb. 26 and 25 degrees on Feb. 27.
The average temperature in La Grande this time of year is a high of 45 degrees and a low of 27 degrees, Adams said. This is dramatically higher than the National Weather Service’s projected average high of 29.16 degrees and projected average low of 14.6 degrees over the next six days.
The difference may be even more stark in Enterprise where the average high over the next six days is projected to be 23.5 degrees and the average low 4.3 degrees. This compares to the normal high of 41 degrees and a typical low of about 22 degrees in the last week of February.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
