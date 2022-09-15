LA GRANDE — Seven La Grande children lost their mother on Saturday, Sept. 10, after her nearly yearlong battle with cancer.
Doris “Dori” Morrison, 44, died from gastrointestinal cancer. She was diagnosed in November 2021.
“Everything she did was for the kids,” her oldest daughter, Jayden Charlton, said. “She loved holidays and parties with all the children. She went all out for birthdays. Anytime she had all the kids around was a great time.”
Dori Morrison is survived by seven children — Charlton, Kiara Morrison, Brianna Brown, Chasity Morrison, Jayce Morrison, Braydne Morrison and Everly Morrison. She is also survived by her grandchild, Elijah Hart — Kiara Morrison’s son.
“She was loving being a grandmother,” Charlton said.
Last Christmas Eve was one for the memory books, according to Charlton. Dori Morrison dressed up as Santa Claus to surprise her kids. The costume scared them at first, but everyone ended up really enjoying the fun.
The night ended with a family dance-off. Dori Morrison attempted a viral dance move called “the jerk” and her kids joked with her that she was too old, said Charlton.
“My mom always went out of her way to be sure that the holidays were amazing and that nobody was ever left out,” Charlton said.
Dori Morrison was a lifelong Union County resident who graduated from La Grande High School.
Charlton has taken on the responsibility of primary caregiver for her five younger siblings who range in age from 2 to 17. She went to La Grande High School before attending Eastern Oregon University in the pre-nursing program. Charlton is currently enrolled in her junior year at Oregon Health and Science University where she is studying to become a nurse.
The family has established a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and the care of five young children. Donations can also be made in person at Side A Brewing.
Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.
