LA GRANDE — With graduation only a short few weeks ahead, the La Grande High School graduation party is looking to offset some fears and leave grads feeling hopeful, safe and possibly in a car.
“It’s making this pretty special,” said Geoffrey Robinson, a La Grande High School parent and one of the lead organizers of the event to be held at the Union County Fairgrounds.
The 2011 Kia Soul, which Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Island City donated, comes on the heels of dozens of other donations from businesses, organizations and individuals for the graduation party.
Robinson said graduation is a huge milestone for seniors, and this can make youths take chances and do risky things, such as drinking and driving. The graduation party is one way to help prevent that.
“Under the current circumstances, one of the worst things that could happen would be a tragedy on graduation night,” Robinson said. “We’ve got enough on our plates. We should give an opportunity to these kids to be safe.”
Robinson referred to a statistic that shows car crashes as the leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-old Americans. It’s a statistic he said he hopes to avoid on graduation night.
In doing so, he pledged to throw the biggest graduation party he could for the class of 2021. Geoffrey, who was tapped for planning the party due to his daughter earning valedictorian, said he hopes he has achieved just that.
“The booster club and the school district have both pitched in to take care of the facilities and the food, and we also had the Safe and Drug Free Schools community as big donors,” Robinson said. “It’s fair to say that almost everyone we reached out to was willing to help.”
And with the grand prize being a car, Geoffrey said he hopes the seniors will stick it out to the end.
It won’t be simply waiting around at a chance at the keys. The committee planned events throughout the night, with catered meals via food trucks and a live DJ show to start off the party.
By midnight, they’ll show the first movie, then have a scavenger hunt with cash prizes. Robinson said with the outpouring of donations, every single senior should be walking away with a useful prize.
“Our budget this year was full enough. We’re going to have good prizes for every kid, ranging from grills, refrigerators, iPhone watches, TVs — we’re not talking about sending them home with an eraser and a ruler type of thing,” Robinson said. “We’re going to get these kids somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 gifts.”
The big prize, however, comes at the end of the event, with a raffle taking place at 5:45 a.m. the next day to decide who gets to drive home in the Kia. Each attending senior has only one entry for the car raffle, and anyone looking to win will have to stay until the end.
Robert Bates, the owner of Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, said the car donation is notable because it’s the first of its kind in several years.
“These seniors have had a rough year,” Bates said, “and this was something that hopefully makes it a bit better for them.”
