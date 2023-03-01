LA GRANDE — La Grande Public Works will be completing installation of new shutoff valves as a part of the construction of the new surgical building at the Grande Ronde Hospital campus on Monday, March 6.
Work is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. and will impact water delivery to customers in the surrounding areas.
Customers north of L Avenue/Deal Canyon Lane and west of Alder Street will experience a lack of volume during the installation.
To complete the valve installation the connection to the city’s high-pressure system that supplies this area will need to be shut off and the supply switched to the lower pressure system. This change is anticipated to keep the area supplied with water but will significantly decrease the available pressure. This pressure decrease may leave some customer without water service during the project.
Customers south of this area, in the Pinecrest Drive neighborhood, will be without water for the duration of the work.
It is anticipated that water service will be restored to normal later in the day on March 6.
Call La Grande Public Works at 541-962-1325 for additional information. Visit the La Grande Public Works Facebook page for updates and to see a map of the areas that will affected on March 6.
