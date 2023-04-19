LA GRANDE — The Union County Master Gardener program is offering two classes to the community in the coming weeks.
The first class, taking place on Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., will cover Firewise Landscaping and will be led by John Rizza. The second class, on May 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will explore the traditional foodways of the Blue Mountains with Caretakers of the Land.
Each class, held at the OSU Extension building, 10507 N. McAlister Rd., Island City, is $10 (cash or check) per participant and pre-registration is required by visiting the Extension office or calling 541-963-1010. Drop-ins will be accepted if space permits.
The Caretakers of the Land is an organization led by Brosnan Spencer and Bobby Fossek, who have dedicated their lives to learning and practicing cultural skills and traditional ecological knowledge specific to the Columbia River Basin and Blue Mountain bioregion. They will be joining the Union County Master Gardeners to explore the traditional foodways of the region and provide their interpretation of what it means to be a gardener.
The Firewise Landscaping class will cover how to design a landscape that not only protects your home from wildfires but also provides wildlife habitat, is aesthetically pleasing and is easy to maintain. Rizza, a regional fire specialist with OSU Extension, will lead the class and share tips for site assessment, plant selection, annual cleanup and periodic maintenance to enhance a home's survivability in terms of wildfire without sacrificing a garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.