LA GRANDE — The Union County Master Gardener program is offering two classes to the community in the coming weeks.

The first class, taking place on Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., will cover Firewise Landscaping and will be led by John Rizza. The second class, on May 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will explore the traditional foodways of the Blue Mountains with Caretakers of the Land.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.