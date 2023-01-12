Image-2.jpeg

A Oregon Trail Electric crew repairs a damaged power line at milepost 263.5 along Interstate 84 on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Wind damage to the power line caused a power outage  in portions of  Union County.

 Oregon Department of Transportation /Contributed photo

LA GRANDE — A power pole fire closed Interstate 84 on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure started at 7:30 a.m. The interstate was closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 5 miles east of La Grande, according to ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg. The westbound lanes opened at 7:45 a.m. and the eastbound lanes opened at 8:15 a.m.

