A Oregon Trail Electric crew repairs a damaged power line at milepost 263.5 along Interstate 84 on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Wind damage to the power line caused a power outage in portions of Union County.
Oregon Department of Transportation /Contributed photo
LA GRANDE — A power pole fire closed Interstate 84 on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure started at 7:30 a.m. The interstate was closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 5 miles east of La Grande, according to ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg. The westbound lanes opened at 7:45 a.m. and the eastbound lanes opened at 8:15 a.m.
Crews responded to the power pole fire near milepost 263.5 and got the fire under control, ODOT reported. There was also power failure in Union County areas and some traffic signals and street lights were impacted.
Oregon Highway 204 was closed at 7:30 a.m. to nonlocal traffic and reopened at 7:50 a.m. It was closed to prevent freeway traffic from diverting to it as an alternate route, Strandberg said.
Joe Hathaway, communications manager for Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, said that power outages were reported across Union County around 6:45 a.m. More than 3,000 OTEC members from Elgin to Union were affected by the loss of power, he said. As of 8:45 a.m. between 15 and 20 members in Union did not have power and 130 along Highway 203 were without power.
Power was restored to the majority of member's effected by the outage as of 9:30 a.m., but around 10 members remain without power.
The cause of the outage has been determined to be a broken transmission pole next to Interstate 84.
"OTEC crews continue repairs on the broken transmission pole, the cause of which is still under investigation," the release said.
