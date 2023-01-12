LA GRANDE — A power pole fire has closed Interstate 84 on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure started at 7:30 a.m. The interstate was closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 5 miles east of La Grande, according to ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg. The westbound lanes opened at 7:45 a.m. and the eastbound lanes opened at 8:15 a.m.
The power pole fire is near milepost 263.5 and crews are on scene and the fire is under control, ODOT reported. There is also power failure in Union County areas and some traffic signals and street lights may be impacted.
Oregon Highway 204 was at closed 7:30 a.m.to nonlocal traffic and reopened at 7:50 a.m. It was closed to prevent freeway traffic from diverting to it as an alternate route, Strandberg said.
Joe Hathaway, communications manager for Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, said in a press release that power outages were reported across Union County around 6:45 a.m. More than 3,000 OTEC members were affected by the loss of power, he said.
The cause of the outage has been determined to be a broken transmission pole next to Interstate 84.
"Crews are working to isolate the damage and restore power," the release said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.