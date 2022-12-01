LA GRANDE — Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande remains closed Thursday night, Dec. 1, due to multiple crashes and severe winter weather conditions. ODOT in an update also reported there are checkpoints to allow access for Baker City and La Grande residents.

The Oregon Department of Transportation at about 5 p.m. reported the closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of La Grande.

