The second story of the historic firehouse in La Grande, pictured here on Thursday, March 30, 2023, is largely unused and the space has been identified as a potential location for the Ignite Center. The Urban Renewal Agency will consider utilizing $500,000 allocated for an agency-initiated project during its regular session April 5.
The Urban Renewal Agency in 2023 is considering entering into a public-private partnership with the owner of the Bohnenkamp building as part of an agency-initiated project. The funds would go toward restoring the third floor and creating four apartments.
LA GRANDE — The Urban Renewal Agency decided not to move forward with funding an agency-initiated project at this time.
The current fiscal budget for the URA designates $500,000 for an agency-initiated project. During the annual retreat in January, agency members wanted to learn more information about two projects under consideration for the funding — the historic former fire station and the Bohnenkamp building. The agency held work sessions in March and April to learn more, but ultimately decided not to commit the funds to either project.
“We have a better understanding on what the agency is looking for before committing funds,” City Manager Robert Strope said.
Developing the Bohnenkamp building
Part of the urgency about the agency making a decision came from the timeline of one of the projects, Strope said. URA was considering entering into a public-private partnership with the owner of the Bohnenkamp building, Mavis Hartz, to develop the upper floors of 1301 Adams Ave., into apartments.
Hartz needed a decision on whether or not the agency was moving forward with the project, Strope said, because she needed to inform the contractor if the scope of work was changing.
The Bohnenkamp building received $75,000 from the Urban Renewal Agency’s call for projects and $200,000 from Oregon Main Street for the first phase of renovations. There has also been about $2 million in private investment.
During the annual retreat, URA members expressed interest in potentially using the funds toward the installation of an elevator in the Bohnenkamp building. This would help further develop the upper floors into housing units and also make the space accessible. However, the agency was not comfortable committing the funds for the development of the third floor into apartments.
“When we talked about this during the retreat, we were hoping that it was at that point where we could come in with that last $500,000 and the elevators, get all four floors done. That’s not where they are right now,” Strope said.
Strope added that this decision does not preclude the agency from investing in the Bohnenkamp building in the future.
Entrepreneurial space at the historic fire house
The second project that URA was considering utilizing the funds for was developing the second floor of the historic firehouse, 1219 Washington Ave., as the potential new home of the Ignite Center. The center serves as a one-stop shop to support local entrepreneurs in partnership with Eastern Oregon University’s Rural Economic Vitality Center.
The city owns the historic firehouse and has a long-term lease with the Eastern Oregon Fire Museum, which itself has a long-term lease with Side A Brewing. The proposed project would create a multipurpose space in an unutilized portion of the building that could serve as a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be over $2 million and the city would also need to apply for grant opportunities. The proposed idea would be to set aside the funds for an agency-initiated project as a local match, which are often required when applying for grants.
However, agency members were not comfortable committing $500,000 as dedicated match funding without first seeing data and information about the need for this kind of space in La Grande.
“I see this half a million dollars as a big chunk of money that we set aside for some years to have this available for a project that’s meaningful or large or where we have a great demand in the city,” URA member David Glabe said.
City staff will work to gather the information, Strope said, but the URA is unlikely to continue the conversation about an agency-initiated project until late spring or early summer. The upcoming budget cycle and the URA's call for projects will be the priority for the next few months.
