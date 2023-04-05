LA GRANDE — The Urban Renewal Agency decided not to move forward with funding an agency-initiated project at this time.

The current fiscal budget for the URA designates $500,000 for an agency-initiated project. During the annual retreat in January, agency members wanted to learn more information about two projects under consideration for the funding — the historic former fire station and the Bohnenkamp building. The agency held work sessions in March and April to learn more, but ultimately decided not to commit the funds to either project.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.