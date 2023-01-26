LA GRANDE — The Urban Renewal Agency outlined its priorities for the upcoming year during the annual retreat with city staff on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The possibility of an agency-initiated project, adding to the city’s priority sector and potentially combining urban renewal programs emerged as areas of interest in the discussion.
“In regards to our city’s goals, the primary one for tonight is enhancing and growing our diverse economy through innovation, partnerships, relationships (and to) capitalize on our existing strengths while seeking new opportunities,” City Manager Robert Strope said.
The evening retreat serves as an opportunity for members of the city council and Urban Renewal Agency to collaborate on ideas with city staff. The budget is among the topics of discussion during the retreat, but no official decisions or votes are conducted.
Agency-funded project considerations
In the current fiscal year’s budget the URA has $500,000 set aside for agency-initiated projects. The agency discussed two projects that could utilize the funds — both of which would give back to La Grande.
The first project the agency discussed was making improvements to the city's historic firehouse. The project would help make use of unutilized portions of the building.
“There is a very large upper floor there. There is office space. And there’s a lot that we could do with that,” Strope said. “I think that we could really turn that into a lot of usable space. There’d be more stuff that would need to be done to really get it to where we want it ultimately, but that’s an option for us.”
This space would become the new home for the Ignite Center, which helps develop and support entrepreneurship throughout Union County.
La Grande owns the property and has a long-term lease with the Northeast Oregon Fire Service Museum, which itself has a long-term lease with Side A Brewing.
The second potential use for the funds would be to enter into a public private partnership with the owners of the Bohnenkamp building, 1301 Adams Ave., toward the installation of an elevator to further develop the upper floors into housing units.
“It is one of our more underutilized properties in town and we’re looking at 11 residential units in downtown that would be a gain in doing this type of a project,” Strope said.
The owners received $75,000 from the Urban Renewal Agency's call for projects and $200,000 from Oregon Main Street for the first phase of renovations. There has also been about $2 million in private investment.
Councilor Nicole Howard brought up that when the council last discussed potentially funding a private investment as an agency-funded project there were concerns about the inequity of the situation.
“I think that’s the importance of doing all of this very transparently. And so this would be a public meeting where we would bring (the business owners) in to talk to the agency about here’s what we’re looking at, here’s the skin we would have in the game. And people would have the opportunity to come to the agency and share their opinion about the merits of making that investment,” Strope said.
Members of the URA expressed interest in the two projects and decided that they wanted more information on both. Joint work sessions and meetings with the Urban Renewal Advisory Commission will be held during the year, so that URA, URAC and the public can learn more about the projects.
Other areas of importance
The agency wants to add small-scale manufacturing and micro production to the city’s list of priority sectors. The sector would join recreational manufacturing and retail, timber industry and e-commerce as the top priority sectors for city of La Grande.
Strope recommended working with a consultant to develop a strategy to grow existing and attract new small-scale manufacturers, but he said he doesn't think it should be done this fiscal year. This is because La Grande is currently going through a commercial needs analysis.
Members of the URA also supported the idea of combining the business park call for projects and the traded sector program, with $425,000 available for both programs. This would allow for greater flexibility and responsiveness from the agency when approached with projects in either sector.
“I think we should do it in a different model that is responsive and could have a little more bang for the buck,” Strope said.
