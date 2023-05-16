LA GRANDE — The La Grande Budget Committee and Urban Renewal Agency voted to approve the proposed 2023-2024 budget for the Urban Renewal District during the budget hearing on Monday, May 15.

“We’re funding our core economic development programs, as is the Urban Renewal Agency’s guidance received at the retreat. And we’re essentially keeping status quo on the funding levels for all of our programs. That translates to $1,350,000 of available capital improvement project dollars,” City Manager Robert Strope said.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

