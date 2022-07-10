LA GRANDE — The Urban Renewal Agency and Urban Renewal Advisory Commission will meet for a joint special session to allocate project funding on Wednesday, July 13.
Six project proposals were submitted for consideration, according to Timothy Bishop, La Grande economic development director. Proposals were submitted by the Bohnenkamp Building, Country Financial, Evermine Label Company, Front Office Solutions, Smokehouse Restaurant and the Local Kitchen.
“I’m super excited about the quantity and quality of projects applying for funds," Bishop said. “Last year, only two applied for funding and one pulled out due to rising costs.”
The adopted budget for the program contains $350,000 allocated for projects not located within the La Grande Business and Technology Park and, across the six proposals, a total of $399,453 was requested.
Each project was assessed by staff on a scoresheet. Points were awarded for a variety of different categories, including return on investment, private investment to public dollars and business viability.
Once the proposals are evaluated and ranked, the available funding will be allocated to projects starting with the highest ranked proposal and working down the list. Projects will receive the full amount of funding requested until the program budget is exhausted.
The special session meeting will be open to the public at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave., with the meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. on July 13. The meeting will also be streamed at the La Grande Alive website and on facebook.
