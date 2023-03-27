Urban Rural Ambassadors Institute challenges urban-rural ideas

The Urban Rural Ambassadors Institute, a course for Eastern Oregon University and Portland State University students meant to bridge the gap between urban and rural settings, will take place for the first time since 2020.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Urban Rural Ambassadors Institute, a course for Eastern Oregon University and Portland State University students meant to bridge the gap between urban and rural settings, will take place for the first time since 2020.

In a partnership between Oregon's most urban university and its most rural, the Urban Rural Ambassadors Institute, a three-credit course this year, will take place over five weeks from May 1-May 22. The focus of this year's course is transportation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Jillian Hoefer is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at jhoefer@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.