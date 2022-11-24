ENTERPRISE — The Farm Service Agency is accepting applications in Wallowa County for the agency’s Emergency Forest Restoration Program to address wildfire damages.

According to a press release, the restoration program provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forestland to enable them to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. EFRP sign-up is set to end on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

