ENTERPRISE — The Farm Service Agency is accepting applications in Wallowa County for the agency’s Emergency Forest Restoration Program to address wildfire damages.
According to a press release, the restoration program provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forestland to enable them to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. EFRP sign-up is set to end on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
After applications are received, local FSA county committees determine land eligibility using onsite damage inspections that assess the type and extent of damage and approve applications.
Eligible forest restoration practices include debris removal, such as down or damaged trees, in order to establish a new stand or provide natural regeneration; site preparation, planting materials and labor to replant forestland; restoration of forestland roads, fire lanes, fuel breaks or erosion control structures; fencing, tree shelters and tree tubes to protect trees from wildlife damage; and wildlife enhancement to provide cover openings and wildlife habitat.
In order to meet eligibility requirements, nonindustrial private forestland must have existing tree cover or had tree cover immediately before the natural disaster occurred and be sustainable for growing trees. The land must also be owned by a nonindustrial private individual, group, association, corporation or other private legal entity that has definitive decision-making authority over the land.
The natural disaster must have resulted in damage that if untreated would impair or endanger the natural resources on the land and/or materially affect future use of the land.
