Grande Ronde hospital driveway
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, will receive $88,200 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase equipment that will enhance the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 response, the USDA Rural Development Oregon announced on National Rural Health Day, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, will benefit from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

According to a press release, the hospital will receive $88,200 to purchase equipment that will enhance the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 response, including negative air pressure equipment for the pediatric unit and a PCR analyzer for COVID-19 testing.

