Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, will receive $88,200 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase equipment that will enhance the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 response, the USDA Rural Development Oregon announced on National Rural Health Day, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, will benefit from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
According to a press release, the hospital will receive $88,200 to purchase equipment that will enhance the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 response, including negative air pressure equipment for the pediatric unit and a PCR analyzer for COVID-19 testing.
"We applied for these funds to help make permanent two important, but temporary, solutions we implemented during the height of the COVID outbreak here in Union County," Director of Communications and Marketing Mardi Ford said. "That’s the neat thing about being independent — we find a way around, over or through the roadblock and create our own solutions to the problems."
Ford said the air pressure equipment pulls unhealthy air out of a room and away from anywhere in the building so it is not breathed in by others, and the PCR testing equipment in the hospital's lab provides a fast, accurate way to diagnose certain infectious diseases.
"Bottom line, this grant will help us implement permanent measures to address airborne contaminants and disease diagnoses to provide the best care for our patients moving forward," she said.
Grande Ronde Hospital’s grant is one of seven health care projects in six Oregon counties to expand access to health care and to combat food insecurity.
“As we celebrate National Rural Health Day this year, we are reminded that a strong community is rooted in its people. Nowhere is this more evident than in rural Oregon,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Margi Hoffmann said. “Day in and day out, quiet heroes carry the health and happiness of our communities on their backs. They feed us when we’re hungry. They care for us when we’re sick. Without exception, they give their all for the families who depend on them.”
National Rural Health Day is celebrated the third Thursday of November each year to recognize the efforts of rural health care providers, organizations, and stakeholders as they work to promote better care for rural residents.
Other agencies that received grants include Harney County Senior and Community Services Center, Burns; Columbia Lutheran Charities, Astoria; Brookings Harbor Community Helpers Inc., Brookings-Harbor; South Lane Mental Hospital, Cottage Grove; Harney County Health District, Burns; and Florence Food Share, Lane County. The seven grants total more than $811,000.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.